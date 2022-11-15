Six Swedish Girls Behind Bars

Not Available

Here's the pitch - 12 of the most beautiful, talented women ever to play ball, 24 of the most incredible breasts to ever hide in a wet T-shirt. 10 of the most handsome, virile men ever seen in an adult movie. The top-in-line in anyone's double-header, it's a home run guaranteed to make everyone score! Beautiful Lolita, queen of all the hookers, incarcerated in the city jail, finds more thrills than bargained for when she aggressively solicits her warden for improved jail conditions. She finds the sex starved public servant has one goal - to be governor - and has spent the jail refurbishing funds for his campaign. Lolita and the warden decide to have a "whing ding" of a baseball game to refill the jail fund and to quell his desires. The burly studs of Cellblock B, a melee that contests brawn against brains, and bawdy bodies, see the Beavers against the Dicks, it's a game you'll never forget and a ballgame played like you've never seen before!