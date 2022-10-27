Six Swedish Girls in a Boarding School

1979

Miss Klein runs a boarding-school. The schoolgirls chloroform a peeping Tom, lock two plumbers in the dormitories, strip for a gamekeeper and tease their sports teacher. The teacher gets carried away in front of the class while giving a demonstartion of sexual positions with the gym teacher. Kerstin gives a sexy turn to their biking through the woods by attaching dildos to their bicycle seats. These move up and down as they pedal.