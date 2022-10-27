1979

Six Swedish Girls in a Boarding School

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1979

Studio

Avia Films

Miss Klein runs a boarding-school. The schoolgirls chloroform a peeping Tom, lock two plumbers in the dormitories, strip for a gamekeeper and tease their sports teacher. The teacher gets carried away in front of the class while giving a demonstartion of sexual positions with the gym teacher. Kerstin gives a sexy turn to their biking through the woods by attaching dildos to their bicycle seats. These move up and down as they pedal.

Cast

Brigitte LahaieGreta
Lynn MonteilInga
Anne LibertFräulein Klein
France LomayKerstin
Danielle TrogerLil
Kathleen KaneAstrid

