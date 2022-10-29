Six: The Mark Unleashed

Not Available

The film is set in the end-times, when the earth has been taken over, and the mark of the Beast - an implant in the right hand or forehead - is being imposed upon the global population. Those who take the mark become part of 'The Community'; those who refuse to bear the mark are imprisoned and, after three weeks, beheaded. Two non-Christian renegades steal a car for a friend who has also refused to bear the mark. They find out when they arrive at his place that he has chosen to mark it, and "feels so much happier". The renegade two are caught by police, and taken to prison. Tom Newman, a smuggler, is also captured by a police unit, led by his ex-wife, who has taken the mark. He is tortured until he agrees to infiltrate a Christian group in prison in order to kill Elijah Cohen, a Christian leader who remains at large. Tom and the other two renegades meet in prison, and try to escape.