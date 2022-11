Not Available

In 2019, SIX60 defied all convention when they attempted to be the first-ever New Zealand band to headline a concert at Western Springs Stadium. Alongside jaw-dropping coverage of their record-breaking concert is never seen before archival footage of Matiu Walters, Ji Fraser, Eli Paewai, Marlon Gerbes and Chris Mac on the extraordinary road they’ve taken to achieve a power of an appeal unseen in Aotearoa.