Sixty Cups of Coffee

Could drinking coffee be against the law? A guy named Rickie, who looks a little down at the heel, says he's read that drinking 60 cups of coffee will kill a man. To find out, he walks into a Dallas café and starts downing cup after cup of java. Two guys in a booth bet on whether he'll get to 60; a lad looks on spellbound while his mom mutters about someone stopping him. At first the waitress is indifferent, then she gets worried and gets her boss. A cop comes in on his break: is Rickie committing a crime? The number of cups he consumes creeps toward 60. Then, it's one cup to go ...