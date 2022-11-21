Sjutton år

Not Available

It's summertime. The students Allan and Erik returns to their home town. 19-year old Allan is in love with 17-year old Anna-Lena. She rejects his clumsy attempts of telling her, but that's because she is uncertain of her own feelings. The Norwegian singer Lydia Hennert has an accident with her car and she is slightly injured. Allan's father is a doctor and Lydia spends a few days with them. Allan falls in love with her instead, she is a "real" woman and not a girl. But this makes Anna-Lena jealous.