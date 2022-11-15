SK Gaming: The Journey

Not Available

Follow the exciting story of five young men who rose from humble beginnings in Brazil to form the leading CS:GO (or Counter Strike: Global Offensive) team in the world, SK Gaming. After many years of struggle, the Counter Strike professionals now travel the world to participate in high-pressure international tournaments. In spite of their many successes, the team still deals with the loneliness of life on the road and the other challenges faced by elite eSports athletes. SK Gaming takes you behind the scenes and gives a detailed, raw look at the life of the newest class of elite athletes.