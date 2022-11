Not Available

Editor Halling is always looking for sensations in his newspaper. He believes in the principle that readers must have what they like,and he therefore notes with satisfaction that there has been a new large jewel theft, the fifth in the last 14 days. It is apparently an unusually cunning gang and the police are powerless. Between the numerous newspaper delivery is the little newspaper girl Suzanne, called Sus, and she manage a small newsstand in Adelgade.