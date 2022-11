Not Available

A few comical and tragic stories, seen and sketched by the Danish artist Herlouf Bidstroup, animated and transferred to the screen by the artists of the studio "Soyuzmultfilm". In emotionally bright, exciting and memorable screen sketches, for all its seeming fleetingness and sketchiness, the whole world is seen before us, seen by a thoughtful artist, a generalizing image of society with all its worries, deformities and sorrows.