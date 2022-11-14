Σκάνδαλα στο παρθεναγωγείο

Not Available

Fotis is in love with Bilio, a last-year student at a provincial high-school, and serenades her frequently. Bilio’s teacher, Platon Papadakis, is also in love with her, but besides serenading her, he also punishes her and during school breaks keeps her in the classroom. With the help of the headmistress, who is in love with Platon, the news of the love of the teacher for his student spreads throughout the small community. Platon now has to face Fotis, the headmistress and Bilio’s father – who is the president of the community – who makes sure the naughty teacher is transferred and a woman teacher is appointed in his place. Platon, nevertheless, manages to return to the school dressed up as the new teacher, in order to kidnap Bilio. The latter, however, refuses to follow him. Consequently, things are made clear, from all sides, and Bilio becomes engaged to Fotis, while Platon is forced to accept the love of the ugly Melpomeni.