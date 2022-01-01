Skank - MTV Ouro Preto

Not Available

Brazilian Band - MTV Live in Ouro Preto is the sixth album and first live work of Brazilian pop rock group Skank, released in 2001. Recorded in Tiradentes Square in the historic city of Ouro Preto (Minas Gerais), on 7 and 8 July 2001, the show has its repertoire consists primarily of songs included in voting by fans through the band's website. Besides the songs voted as Pacato Citizen Response, See You, It's A Football Match and Alms, the album features two new compositions: "En Tus estare Trapped Fingers" (Spanish version for "Wrapped Around Your Finger" by The Police, recorded for an album tribute to the band) and "Under the Sun" (included on the trail of the novel the Daughters of Mother, Rede Globo). A song Maquinarama disc, "Ali", was not played on the show, but was included on the disc. The only special interest is Chico Amaral, the band's usual partner, who plays guitar on the song "Answer".