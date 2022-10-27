Skapa moya, skapi moy

Not Available

This interesting melodrama with a dash of political realism looks at the difficult adjustment to life in the city after a life in the countryside. Anna (Marianna Dimitrova) and her husband Ivan (Plamen Sirakov) move to the capital of Sofia in search of advancement. He works the day shift in a factory, and she works at night in a textile mill. That arrangement allows one of them to always be home with the children. Much to Anna's chagrin, a fellow worker develops a passion for her and almost drives a wedge between herself and her husband. Meanwhile, the owner of the villa they now share needs to use it again, so the two have to find an apartment. Worse yet, Anna's mother dies unexpectedly. But at least her death takes them back home and gives them a chance to re-examine their values before city life shreds them completely.