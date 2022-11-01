Not Available

Meet Martha Tennant. She has made a healthy profit and a respected business from the delicious food she provides for the country club. She also proves a dab hand at harbouring escaped prisoners from the nearby institution for the criminally insane. When latest escapee Dan stumbles into her world she believes she has, at last, found the young man of her dreams. Keeping him housed away from prying eyes and well fed, it soon becomes apparent that there is alot more to Martha than meets the eye...