Skate Kitchen

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pulse Films

Camille's life as a lonely suburban teenager changes dramatically when she befriends a group of girl skateboarders. As she journeys deeper into this raw New York City subculture, she begins to understand the true meaning of friendship as well as her inner self.

Cast

Jaden SmithDevon
Elizabeth RodriguezMother
Ardelia LovelaceJanay
Nina MoranKurt
Kabrina Adams
Ajani Russell

Images