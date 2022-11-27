Skate the Void

Not Available

What is the philosophy of skateboarding? Skaters recognize voids. It is in these voids that untapped potentials present themselves. It is this in between state of untapped potential that is what drives the skater. A skater repurposes their environment and in that repurposing a transformation takes place both to the environment and to the skater. Skating is a culture in transition in the age of transitions. In this presentation I continue to explore Michel Foucault's concept of the Heterotopia as well as Gilles Deleuze's concepts of Assemblage theory, Rhizomes, as well as the transition from Discipline based societies to Control based societies in relation to the culture and history of skating.