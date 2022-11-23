Skateboarding Made Simple Vol 1: Master The Basics of Skateboarding

Not Available

Professional Skateboarder Aaron Kyro breaks down the basics of skateboarding in this easy to follow book with clear video descriptions. The most detailed how to skateboard video ever made put into a book. All 50 minutes of the full "Skateboarding Made Simple Vol 1" video tutorial is included. The tricks are broken up into chapters and the step by step process for each trick is clearly laid out for you to follow. In this book you will learn the basics of riding your skateboard, Ollie, Frontside 180, Backside 180, Pop Shove-it, Frontside Pop Shove-it, Heelflip and Kickflip. Follow the steps in this book and progress super fast in your skateboarding now!