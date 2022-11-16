Skater Boy

Not Available

Spike is a street guy... buff, tough, rough. He's out to win a European skateboard contest. Two guys stand between him and skater infamy. Straight Kevin... a fit, homophobic, hardcore skater with bad attitude. And Fuzz... Spike's dirty sk8 m8 with a cock that's never in his boxers. They're all headed for Amsterdam and a heap of trouble! Shoplift bust, warehouse gangbang, cockring chaos, and two-into-one does go.. Max Lincoln's gang of punky Skater Boys get stoned and boned against the stark industrial backdrop to a Drum 'n' Bass and Hard House soundtrack. Fuzz comes out on top... Spike's mastered the backside flip, but Kevin turns a final switch that leaves the boys stunned!