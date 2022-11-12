Not Available

Ahh ... Do you remember those skate-rat daze? The street was your playground and you felt like you could ollie from the curb to the scenter of the blazing California sun. The only things that mattered were your stickered deck, those asphalt stained wheels, and of course ... your SKATER GIRL! Even if you were never good enough to get the girl, Dave Naz remembers those times. The former pop-punk rocker (Chemical People) turned acclaimed photographer ("Lust Circus," "Fresh: Girls of Seduction") takes a Larry Clark-like approach to peeping on tube-sox wearing gals. Charlotte, Nadia, Christie, Leah, Gia, Faith, and Kimberly all live out Naz's cute-yet-raunchy old-school fantasy. With music by Andre "Mr. Rhythm" Williams, the Dwarves and OG gear from FUCT, you're sure to catch "Skater Girl Fever"!