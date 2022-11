Not Available

Long before Marilyn Manson hit the scene, the U.K.'s Skeletal Family broke ground as one of the first goth rock bands. This collection of live performances, promos and interviews spans the band's career, from 1983 to 2005. Songs include "Mixed Feelings," "Promised Land," "She Cries Alone," "Burning Oil," "The Wind Blows," "Hands on the Clock," "Black Ju Ju," "Someone New," "No Chance" and many more.