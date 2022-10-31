Not Available

Irresponsible charmer Skeshekeshe has always relied on two things to get by: his limitless lifestyle and the good sense of lifelong boss Andries to keep him out of trouble. Now he faces his biggest challenge -- he will take the most expensive risk of his life and finally learn what it means to become a man. The turning point in his adolescence is a sharp one: he suddenly becomes a fake Sangoma and the story of his success is depicted in the most comic way, and the climax is seen when he is summoned by the royal traditional family to exhort an evil bone stuck in the wind pipe of the kings heir to the throne and the shit hits the fan. Still, the questions keep hammering him: why did this happen? Why did he have to become a Sangoma? Will he ever feel the joy and power of being a Sangoma? If he can't be a Sangoma, then who is he?