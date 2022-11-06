Not Available

"A good ski run is like a good meal." So begins the unmistakable musings - and voice - of Warren Miller as we journey back to the "Me Decade" and his classic film, "Ski a la Carte." All the sights, sounds and styles of the 1970s are guaranteed to get you in the mood for a little ski boogie on an off the hill at some of the most amazing destinations on the planet. Classic ski action cinematography at its best. Featured locations include Mammoth Mountain, CA, and an invitation-only spring racing derby; Mt Vernasus in Greece, which hosts a school for ski-ophytes; and some truly outrageous '70s freestyle action from Squaw Valley, Park City, Sun Valley, and Colorado's Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper and A-Basin resorts. Generous portions of Warren Miller's trademark humor and some crazy kaleidoscopic effects make "Ski a la Carte" the perfect sample of vintage 1970s Warren Miller.