1944

Ski For Two

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 11th, 1944

Studio

Planning a vacation, Woody reads in the newspaper about Swiss Chard Lodge which promises lots of good food (which, as Woody says, is his "favorite dish"). He heads over to said lodge but, upon arriving, is told by owner Wally Walrus that he must make reservations ahead of time... which he has not. Wally throws the pest out but Woody is able to re-enter the premises disguised as none other than Santa Claus. He robs Wally of his food but, once alone with his sack, discovers quite a surprise inside.

Cast

Hans ConriedWally Walrus
Ben HardawayWoody Woodpecker
Mel BlancWoody Woodpecker (archive sound)

