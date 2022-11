Not Available

Remember the beach movies of the sixties? They're back! Well, not quite, but since Avalon, Hickman, and even Funicello appear in this one, it sure feels right. This time, though, read snow instead of sand and you got it. Ski lodge, to be precise, and though the plot is somewhat inane, with the boys cross-dressing to discover the secret of a friend's success with the girls, it's still a somewhat fun outing.