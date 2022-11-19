SKID ROW I REMEMBER YOU

Not Available

Skid Row is an American heavy metal band, formed in 1986 in Toms River, New Jersey. They were very successful in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with their first three multi-platinum albums. In their years of greatest success the band consisted of Sebastian Bach (vocals), Dave "The Snake" Sabo (guitar), Scotti Hill (guitar), Rachel Bolan (bass) and Rob Affuso (drums). As of 2010, the band consists of Sabo, Hill, Bolan, Johnny Solinger (vocals), and Rob Hammersmith (drums). At the end of 1996 the band had sold 20 million albums worldwide.