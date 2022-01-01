Skid Row: Oh Say Can You Scream

Not Available

Oh Say Can You Scream is a VHS video of live performances by Skid Row featuring songs from the band's self-titled debut album. It was released on December 4, 1990. The video includes 12 live performances from all over the world plus uncensored clips of "18 and Life", "Youth Gone Wild", "I Remember You", and "Piece of Me". Big Guns / Makin' a Mess / Rattlesnake Shake / Piece of Me / Sweet Little Sister / I Remember You / Cold Gin / Here I Am / Holidays in the Sun / Train Kept A-Rollin' / Blitzkrieg Bop / Youth Gone Wild