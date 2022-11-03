Skid Row: Under The Skin: The Making Of Thickskin

Not Available

One of the hottest groups of the 80s/90s roars back into the limelight with this remarkable DVD chronicling the making of their new release "Thickskin". Feel the energy, the fire and the passion put into every moment in the making of the new Skid Row album. This is a documentary about five musicians that never say "Die". Hear it in their words, see it through their eyes. Experience what members Rachel Bolan, Johnny Solinger, Snake, Phil Varone and Scotti Hill went through to rebuild the band, write and record new songs, and take their creative ability to new heights. This DVD will take you into their homes, the studio and the tour. With unprecedented access, Under the Skin is a revealing and honest look into Skid Row.