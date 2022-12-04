Not Available

Page (Jayme Keith) is involved in a bizarre corner of Toronto's black market, one devoted to the sale of young women's bodily fluids and dirty underwear. That, of course, is a very polite way of describing her arrangement with Ray (Roger Bainbridge), her increasingly high-strung connection to this little-known trade for fetishists. Page's understandable reticence about divulging her source of income creates an atmosphere of mistrust in her relationship with boyfriend Rennie (Ryan Arnold). When not sullenly riding his bicycle through town or working on paintings in his apartment, Rennie tries to get Page to open up.