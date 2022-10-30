Not Available

"Skiing Everest" is the first documentary about the small elite fraternity of high-altitude skiers who climb the highest peaks in the world in pure Alpine style, carrying their skis and declining to use supplemental oxygen. At the top of the world, high in the Death Zone, they lock into their skis and challenge the most dangerous slopes in the world - under weather conditions that are as perilous as the thin air, hidden crevasses, and 10,000 ft. sheer faces that drop into Nepal and Tibet far below.