Skiing On My Mind

What do you think about all day: snow, winter, chairlifts, powder? Don’t worry, you certainly aren’t the only person with Skiing on their Mind. Join Warren Miller as well as skiers like Fred Noble, Wayne Wong, Floyd Wilkie, John Clandenen, Eddie Lincoln, and even U.S. President Gerald Ford as they travel and ski some of the most famous resorts on the planet. All across the U.S. from Sun Valley down to Vail and Copper, over to Lake Tahoe, and even Austria, Warren Miller takes you on an epic trip that will remind just why skiing is always on your mind.