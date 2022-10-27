Not Available

Skilpoppe is a gripping look at a South African tragedy, as seen through the eyes of a 17 year old girl. It touches on social issues like suicide, drug addiction and homophobia in a tender and humerous way. The story follows Anna Meyer, a schoolgirl who wins the role of Juliet in her school's production of Romeo and Juliet. She struggles to come to terms with the deeper, darker side of her personality; mostly because she still needs to exercise the demons from a tragedy in her own life.