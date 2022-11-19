Not Available

Plehouse Films is proud to announce its fourth 16mm film, Skimatic, the eagerly anticipated follow up to 2005s White Shine. Escape with us as we take you around the globe on a quest to discover the different cultures that surround skiing. People, mountains and breathtaking scenery will be the backdrop to the best newschool skiing offered by the elite athletes of the freeskiing world such as Phil Belanger, Phil Larose, Charles Gagniers, JF Houle, Josh Bibby, Woddie Bouma and Laurent Favre. Skimatic will be a travel document a freeskiing film and an insight into what drives pro-skiers to live their lifestyle, all captured through engaging film and video.