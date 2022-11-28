Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies

Not Available

The definitive documentary on the history of nudity in feature films from the early silent days to the present, studying the changes in morality that led to the use of nudity in films while emphasizing the political, sociological and artistic changes that shaped that history. Skin will also study the gender inequality in presenting nude images in motion pictures and will follow the revolution that has created nude gender equality in feature films today. It culminates in a discussion of "what are nude scenes like in the age of the #METOO movement" as well as a look at CGI nudity that seems a large part of motion pictures' future. The documentary will compare the use of nudity to further storylines vs. simple exploitation and discuss how nudity is used in movies today with the explosion of must-see television and its influence on the film medium.