Skin Deep / Malka Lev Adom

Etgar Keret’s first experience with directing was on the award-winning Skin Deep, which he wrote and co-directed with Ran Tal (Children of the Sun, The Garden of Eden). Set among a group of twenty-somethings, the film is a dark comedy that has both edge and warmth. After getting a heart tattoo with his girlfriend Malka’s name on it, Pich pays her a surprise visit only to find her having sex with another man. As fate would have it, Pich soon meets another girl named Malka. But while fate may have brought them together, can Pich find a way to truly win her heart?