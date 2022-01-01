Skin - Reunited

Not Available

On 26 April 1998, the British rock band Skin played their farewell concert at the LA 2 in London. On 14 June 2009, the original band members Neville MacDonald, Myke Gray, Dicki Flizsar, and Andy Robbins reunited after 11 years to play in front of 80,000 rock fans at the world-famous Download Festival. They say that breaking up is hard to do, but reuniting is even harder. This “fly on the wall” documentary chronicles the trials and tribulations of the band members as they prepare for the biggest concert of their lives. Includes up close and personal interviews with all band members, footage from their shows at the London 100 Club and Wolverhampton Civic, and their set at the Download Festival '09.