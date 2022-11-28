Not Available

'Skinache' tells the story of the 49 year old Johan Reijmer. An isolated systems manager who's skin, the only thing that still embraces his body is starting to fall off because of a chronic lack of physical contact. To find a solution he will have to go way out of his comfort zone: from hugging therapy to visiting prostitutes. All the while with the clock ticking. As a systems manager, he knows how to connect everybody using his computer network, but making a personal connection is something he just can't do.