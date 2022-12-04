Not Available

How does a woman’s body move? skin•es•the•si•a scrambles the cultural codes of female movement by juxtaposing images from the work of performance artist Hannah Sim with images of Sim working as a nude dancer in a peep show. It explores the rapport between one woman’s body and two performance environments. How are women perceived and typed through our own physical movements? What might a response of power to these codes and norms look like? What do we discover by embracing our otherness, by transforming it into a means of confronting the world?