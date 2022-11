Not Available

Silver-tongued Jimmy Skinford is on the run with the only person he can trust, Zo-phia, a woman hunted by every underworld crook in town for her coveted curse of immortality. To stop the relentless onslaught of violence and get their lives back they must search through Zophia’s past to fnd a cure. But what future can you have when your survival depends on losing the one thing keeping you alive?