A decent-looking lad called Dennis Skinner rents an apartment in a couple's house, Kerry and Geoff. At night he roams the streets with a goodie-bag filled with knives looking for victims to skin, constantly followed by the hobbling, wobbling junkie Heidi who was mutilated by him and is now looking for revenge. Dennis is attracted to Kerry and wants to show her the real him.
|Ted Raimi
|Dennis Skinner
|Ricki Lake
|Kerry Tate
|David Warshofsky
|Geoff Tate
|Richard Schiff
|Eddie
|Traci Lords
|Heidi
|Blaire Baron
|Gloria
View Full Cast >