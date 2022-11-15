Not Available

Skinner

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A-Pix Entertainment

A decent-looking lad called Dennis Skinner rents an apartment in a couple's house, Kerry and Geoff. At night he roams the streets with a goodie-bag filled with knives looking for victims to skin, constantly followed by the hobbling, wobbling junkie Heidi who was mutilated by him and is now looking for revenge. Dennis is attracted to Kerry and wants to show her the real him.

Cast

Ted RaimiDennis Skinner
Ricki LakeKerry Tate
David WarshofskyGeoff Tate
Richard SchiffEddie
Traci LordsHeidi
Blaire BaronGloria

