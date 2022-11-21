Skinner Steps Out

Not Available

William Henry Skinner's young wife has great confidence in her husband's abilities and is ambitious for his success. He informs her of his importance at the office; but in reality he is an insignificant employee on a small salary, and when refused a raise, he hasn't the courage to tell his wife. Distressed at her husband's shabby appearance, "Honey" persuades him to buy a dress suit, and at a charity bazaar she pushes him to the front so that he dominates the affair and comes to the attention of the dignitaries. Skinner forces himself upon the attention of his employer and the employer's chief rival, whose admiration he wins when he bluffs him out of a poker pot. In spite of Skinner's efforts to prevent it, the rival companies are consolidated; and impressed by his spirit and enthusiasm, his superiors promote him to sales manager.