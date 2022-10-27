Not Available

Skinny Tiger, Fatty Dragon

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinema Capital Entertainments Ltd.

King-sized martial arts hero Sammo Hung stars in this wild and wacky blend of action and comedy. Skinny (Karl Maka) and Fatty (Sammo Hung) are a pair of police detectives who soon find themselves on the outs with their boss when they accidentally make a mess of his wedding while chasing Tak, a big league drug trafficker. Skinny and Fatty are forced to leave their jobs, but while on holiday in Singapore, they forget their troubles when they both find love with beautiful women. However, Tak is convinced the former cops are still a threat, and when he abducts their girlfriends, Skinny and Fatty swing into action to rescue them.

Cast

Karl MakaBaldy Mak Sui Fu
Carrie NgLai
Wanda Yung Wai-TakTall Girl
Lung Ming-YanPrince Tak / Ted
Wu FungOfficer Wu
Ni KuangDragon's father

