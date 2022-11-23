Skip Trace: Episode 3

Not Available

The hunt is on again. Waitress Bibi Jones serves herself up as a sweet treat to boyfriend Mr. Pete, a con on the run. After they finish a fiery fuck session, bad ass bounty hunter Stoya shows up to put a beat down on Pete, looking for info on where to find the bail jumping Mick Blue. Stoya and bounty hunter Erik Everhard blow off some steam with a celebratory screw. Before he's set to meet up with Pete, Mick spends some time with his overheated honey Dani Daniels who desires a deep dicking. When new recruit James Deen shows up to join Stoya on the hunt he gets more than what he bargained for when she shows him her fucking moves. Boss bounty hunter Tommy Gunn arrives at the crash pad to find sexy Teal Conrad who makes sure he's taken care of, including all of his sexual needs. The only thing left is to make sure Mick goes down. He can run but no matter how fast he is, Stoya is faster in Skip Trace 3.