Every spring, there comes a day when women appear on the streets wearing skirts. Love is in the air on skirt day and the film follows sixteen colourful characters who attend a ‘Cooking Class for Singles.’ They hope to find their match during cooking speed-dates. Will ambitious lawyer Marijke win from her sexy best-friend Danielle? And is the shy Edwin able to put to practice what he learned through lessons on ‘how to seduce a woman’? And what about the founders of the Cooking Class: Alexandra and Bor. Is their marriage as good as Alexandra so desperately needs it to be? We follow them and other characters in this modern day romantic comedy on their collective journey in finding true love.