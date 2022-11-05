Skjær i sjøen

Not Available

The aging and divorced writer Johannes Mørk relives intoxicating infatuation of his youth when his teenage daughter Eva, along with two young girlfriends, sweeps into his lazy southern home. Mørk has long revolved around his own problems with feelings of guilt for the failed marriage. Lone, one of his daughter's friends, makes a strong impression on him, and soon something will begin to develop between them. This awakening leads him to resume his relationship with his ex-wife. This especially affects his daughter Eva, who has been afraid to commit because she is a child of divorced parents.