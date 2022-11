Not Available

(Malak) is a successful singer, living with her aristocratic mother and daughter Lula in an elegant villa after her divorce. She is prey to the opportunistic young man Lamey, who is inspired by his love to seize her money and to be his bridge to the world of cinema. (Lama), in collaboration with (Nasser), the son of the driver with whom he is associated with a love story, and with (Izz al-Din) the beloved director of love (Malak), will their plan succeed?