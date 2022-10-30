Skreem House

Not Available

Irish horror in which a woman investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding her brother's murder. When Brian McDonald is found dead his sister Sarah becomes suspicious and begins to look back at his final few weeks for any clues about what happened to him and why. As she does so, however, secrets about her and Brian's past slowly unravel. She finds herself led to an ominous mansion which appears to be connected to the reason why she and her brother were fostered, but a number of strange people are determined to stop her from discovering the truth...