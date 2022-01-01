Skrillex - Live from Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Not Available

To this day, the mention of Skrillex‘s 2014 Mothership tour brings envy to any unlucky fan who couldn’t make it out to witness the performance in all of its glory. From the immense, custom-built stage set up to the incomparable track list, venues from San Diego to Miami became Skrillex’s temporary home turf as he crossed back and forth across the United States and Canada. One of his most noteworthy stops, and one that will surely go down in EDM history, was at Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 21, 2014. Coming as the final destination on the U.S. leg of his tour, crowds poured into the rock-enclosed arena for what would soon be remembered as the show of a lifetime.