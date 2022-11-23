Skuff 4: Downright Fierce

Steven Scarborough's infamous Skuff series returns with brute force and sexual energy so exciting it can only be described as Downright Fierce! In keeping with the Skuff traditions of over-the-top sets and fetish action that pushes the envelope, Skuff 4 will leave you drenched after watching an adult video first: an indoor scene with rain! Newcomer Hot House Exclusive Paul Wagner makes his debut with fellow Exclusives Ross Hurston, Ethan Wolfe, Kyle King, Johnny Gunn, & Vince Ferelli. Josh West, Andrew Justice, Race Cooper, Derrek Diamond and Luke and Brendan Davies round out the cast making this one of our all-time hottest extreme leather/fetish group of players ever
