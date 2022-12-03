Not Available

Welcome to the world of 'Skuff: Dog House', where puppies please their masters and the reward for good behavior is always a nice fat dick. Sit back and watch director Nick Foxx's latest as the pups of Hot House sniff bulging crotches, gnaw on big fat bones, and get their asses humped doggy style! When mailman Gabriel Cross takes too long to deliver the mail to the 'Skuff: Dog House', pups Michael Roman and Jake Ashford wrestle the him to the ground before humping his butt. Trenton Ducati is training puppy Skyy Knox in the yard and when Skyy carries out every command perfectly, he's rewarded with Trenton's big curvy cock. Beaux Banks is one stinky pup and Seth Santoro gives him a bath in the yard. Danny Gunn has been a good boy in his cage while his daddy, Austin Wolf, has been away. Austin lets Danny out to play. Jason Vario has his pup slave, Gabriel Cross, on a tight leash. Gabriel will do anything to please his daddy. Who let the dogs out? Hot House, of course!