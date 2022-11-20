Not Available

Olli (15) is a lonely skunk who makes trouble whenever he can. He spends his days by riding his motorcycle and hanging around in the park. He lives with his grandmother because his mum was diagnosed with cancer and therefore has to stay in the hospital. Insecure about her future she suggests to throw a party in the hospital for Olli's upcoming birthday. But since Olli has no friends to invite, he first tries to find excuses to cancel this party. However, he doesn't want to let his mother down so he starts a search for people which he can invite to his sixteenth birthday party...