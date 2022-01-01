Skunk Anansie - An Acoustic Skunk Anansie Live In London

Not Available

Recorded on April 15, 2013 at Belgravia's storied Cadogan Hall, home of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, ‘An Acoustic Skunk Anansie – Live in London’ sees renowned British rock band Skunk Anansie serving up beautifully re-imagined versions of some of their best-loved songs before an enrapt audience of 900 fans. Tickets for the event sold out within hours of going on sale and having seen the finished results it’s easy to see why. An Acoustic Skunk Anansie is an intimate portrait of a band boldly toying with convention and their own illustrious history, it's a timely reminder that, even as Skunk Anansie approach their 20th anniversary as a band, the Londoners retain the power to provoke and surprise.